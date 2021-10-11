Is Data Science the future of IT industry?
The question is intended to be provocative. Today, we see disruption across industries, and that's just not because of the pandemic. Technology shifts are rapidly aiding automation of many tasks. Emphasis is shifting increasingly towards experiences than contracts. It is no longer enough for a business to ask a customer to agree to the Terms & Conditions of a billing relationship. Instead, it has become essential to get customers coming back to your business for their needs. Witness the sky-rocketing valuations of B2C platforms that prioritize user engagement over profitability.
