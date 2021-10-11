Is Data Science the future of IT industry?

Everything started from a data science interview several years ago. The interview didn’t land me a job but helped me to build an open-source project that now has several contributors and its white paper on Medium has been receiving over hundred views every day in the past year. All of us experience failure at some point in our life. That doesn’t matter. What matters is to learn from the failure and turn it into something impactful. We can build a launching pad from our failures with a positive attitude. This article is not motivational though. Instead, I shared my story building this open-source project in three episodes along with some lessons learned that may help in your career path.

