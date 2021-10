Have our policymakers learned nothing from our disastrous adventures in Cuba, Vietnam and Afghanistan? Ms. Luria, who retired after two decades in the Navy, including service as a nuclear-trained surface warfare officer, and is currently vice chair of the House Armed Services Committee, should know better. She argued that “the president has no legal authority to react in the time necessary to repel a Chinese invasion of Taiwan and deter an all-out war.” Thank goodness for that.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 17 HOURS AGO