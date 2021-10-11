CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

TA: Ethereum Breaking This Resistance Could Spark a Significant Surge

By Aayush Jindal
NEWSBTC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthereum corrected lower below $3,500 against the US Dollar. ETH price remained supported and it is now eyeing a key upside break above the $3,650 resistance. Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $3,500 resistance level. The price is now trading above $3,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Looks Set To Explode As 400,000 ETH Exits Coinbase

On-chain data shows crypto exchange Coinbase saw a withdrawal of 400k Ethereum yesterday. This could be a sign of activity from institutional investors, and could prove to be bullish for the coin. Coinbase Observes Outflow Of 400,000 ETH. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, about 400k ETH (1.5 billion...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Surging Today

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) is trading significantly higher Friday after DA Davidson initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. Hut 8 Mining is also trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Breaks $60,000 Ahead Of SEC ETF Approvals

Bitcoin has broken a new five-month high on Friday after breaking above $60,000. The digital asset had begun its ascent weeks prior at the beginning of October, a historically bullish month for cryptocurrencies. This rally has been mostly driven by rumors that the SEC is set to approve the first Bitcoin ETF in the United States.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin “Supertrend” Begins As Buy Signals Stack On All Major Timeframes

Bitcoin price is above $60,000 and bears are in disbelief. But they shouldn’t be, as bulls have long been in control of the trend. It had only been lower timeframes that had flipped bearish, while the most dominant trend had remained up. According to the Supertrend, all of the most important timeframes have since flipped bullish, with buy signals appearing across the board.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Eth Usd#Kraken#Ethusd
zycrypto.com

Ethereum Could Be Heading For $4,900, Says Fundstrat

Independent financial research company Fundstrat has great news for Ethereum enthusiasts. Technical analysis conducted by the firm suggests that Ethereum is poised to soon go on a rampaging bull rally and take out previous all-time highs. ETH On The Precipice Of New All-Time Highs. After weeks of being relatively stagnant,...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Fickle Bitcoin Market Surges From Fear To Greed In A Flash

The Bitcoin fear and greed index has started to quickly change to extreme greed as the crypto continues to rally up. Bitcoin Fear And Greed Needle Starts Pointing At Extreme Greed. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the fear and greed index quickly turned to extreme greed...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Why Bitcoin Could Extend Its Market Dominance As It Approaches $60K

Bitcoin is moving with conviction to the $60,000 area. At the time of writing, BTC’s price trades at $57,681 with a 4% profit in the weekly and daily charts. The general sentiment in the market remains bullish as Bitcoin has been able to shake off the bears over the past days. Traders and savvy investors have called BTC’s recent price action the beginning of the “Bitcoin Season”.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NEWSBTC

TA: Ethereum Outperforms Bitcoin, What Could Extend Gains Above $4K

Ethereum gained pace above the $3,700 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH price is showing positive signs and it could even surge above $4,000. Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $3,650 and $3,750 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $3,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Whales Accumulation Patterns Shows Strong Bullish Sentiment Among Top Holders

Whales have not stopped accumulating bitcoin. Current trend patterns suggest that bitcoin whales who hold between 100 to 1,000 BTC remain very bullish on the digital asset’s prospects. The slow month of September had seen the asset suffer dips and crashes which brought the price down to the $40K trading range. However, whales had used this as an opportunity to increase their holdings at a low price.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Starts Fresh Rally To $60K, What Could Fuel More Upsides

Bitcoin remained strong above the $54,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC started a fresh increase and it could rally above $58,500 and $59,500. Bitcoin started a fresh increase and it broke the $58,000 level. The price is now trading above $57,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

XRP PRICE ANALYSIS:- XRP price near the Resistance, Will the bulls be able to break the Resistance?

LONG TERM VIEW:- In the daily chart interval, we can see that the price cannot break the Resistance as the bears are putting immense pressure to take the price down, but the bulls are also not ready to give up the fight. We can see the long wick, which means the bulls are trying to push the price up. Let’s look at the technical analysis to see if the price will break the Resistance or not. First, we can see the MACD showing green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line, but the MACD line has started to change its direction, which means the MACd line will cross the Signal line in a bearish trend. In addition to that, we can see the RSI is in the neutral zone near 53.92, and the RSI is pointing towards the oversold zone, which means the Seller is pushing the price down. Lastly, we can see the moving average 20MA is below the 50MA, which is bearish, but 20MA and 50MA are above the 100MA.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

TA: Ethereum Follows Bitcoin, Why ETH Could Surge Towards $4K

Ethereum started a fresh increase from the $3,400 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH price could accelerate higher once there is a clear break above $3,650. Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $3,500 and $3,550 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $3,550 and the 100 hourly...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Short-Term Supply Reaches All-Time Low

Data shows Bitcoin short-term supply has reached an all-time low value. This may mean that investors aren’t keen to sell at this level despite the latest rally up where the coin broke $57k. Bitcoin Short-Term Supply Records All-Time Lows. According to the latest Arcane Research weekly report, the BTC short-term...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Why Bitcoin Could Be Far From $100,000, Says Fidelity Analyst

The bulls are back in control after a brief drop in the price of Bitcoin. The first cryptocurrency by market cap trades north of $57,000 with a 2.5% and 11.1% profit in the daily and weekly charts, respectively. The general sentiment in the markets it’s bullish, as operators and traders...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Ethereum Rival Polkadot Marks Parachain Milestone With 25% Price Surge

Polkadot is a top-10 crypto asset by market cap. Image: Shutterstock. Earlier this fall, Cardano and Solana were lapping up the attention, as the two "Ethereum killers" battled for spots on the cryptocurrency leaderboard. Now, Polkadot's DOT coin is throwing elbows to get to the front. The price of DOT...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Ethereum (ETH) Primed to Break Higher as Resistance Comes Under Renewed Pressure

Bull flag formation sets the tone. Ethereum is threatening to break through multi-week resistance as the second-largest cryptocurrency turns higher. ETH has lagged Bitcoin over the last few days, pushing the ETH/BTC spread back down to a multi-week low of 600, but this underperformance is now starting to turn, leaving Ethereum close to a technical resistance level.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ethereum price ready to break top line and target $4,085

Ethereum price saw bulls entering at the monthly pivot near $3,429. Price action to the upside got rejected at the monthly R1 resistance level at $3,836 and just a few bucks shy of the red descending top line. With bulls taking the upper hand this week, expect a further continuation...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

As Bitcoin Breaks $57k, Quant Explains Why It Could See A Pullback Here

As Bitcoin rallies past $57k, Quant explains using on-chain analysis why the cryptocurrency may see a pullback here. Bitcoin Funding Rate And Futures Open Interest Show Rising Values. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, some BTC indicators are showing values that have historically signaled that a correction...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy