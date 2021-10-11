TA: Ethereum Breaking This Resistance Could Spark a Significant Surge

LONG TERM VIEW:- In the daily chart interval, we can see that the price cannot break the Resistance as the bears are putting immense pressure to take the price down, but the bulls are also not ready to give up the fight. We can see the long wick, which means the bulls are trying to push the price up. Let’s look at the technical analysis to see if the price will break the Resistance or not. First, we can see the MACD showing green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line, but the MACD line has started to change its direction, which means the MACd line will cross the Signal line in a bearish trend. In addition to that, we can see the RSI is in the neutral zone near 53.92, and the RSI is pointing towards the oversold zone, which means the Seller is pushing the price down. Lastly, we can see the moving average 20MA is below the 50MA, which is bearish, but 20MA and 50MA are above the 100MA.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO