A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a young Afghan refugee in south west London.Hazrat Wali, 18, died in hospital on Tuesday after he was fatally stabbed, collapsing in a park in Twickenham.Police were called to playing fields at Craneford Way at 4.45pm, where people playing football and coaching rugby were said by police to have witnessed the attack. Mr Wali, of Notting Hill, was pronounced dead an hour later.A teenager from Hammersmith and Fulham was charged on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.The force announced his arrest on Thursday afternoon, and he is due to appear in...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 44 MINUTES AGO