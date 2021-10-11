Emma Thompson’s ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ Acquired by Lionsgate U.K.

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” starring Oscar and BAFTA winner Emma Thompson and emerging star Daryl McCormack, has been acquired by Lionsgate U.K.

The film is directed by Sophie Hyde (“Animals”) from an original screenplay by comedian and writer Katy Brand (“Katy Brand’s Big Ass Show”).

Thompson (“Cruella,” “Nanny McPhee”) stars as Nancy Stokes, a 55-year-old widow yearning for some adventure, human connection and good sex, which she was robbed of in her stable but stale marriage. To make things right, the ex-teacher devises a plan and hires the services of Leo Grande, a sex worker in his early 20s, for a night of bliss.

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” is the first joint project between Cornerstone and Genesius Pictures who are partners in The Reset Collective, the Australian production and distribution company that launched last year. Cornerstone is handling international sales and distribution, co-representing the U.S. sales rights together with CAA Media Finance.

Align is financing the film with principal Adrian Politowski producing alongside Debbie Gray from Genesius Pictures. Executive producers include Martin Metz, Nessa McGill and Nadia Khamlichi of Align, Julian Gleek of Genesius Pictures, Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder of Cornerstone, Sophie Hyde and Katy Brand. The film is currently in post-production.

The acquisition was revealed by Marie-Claire Benson, EVP and head of motion picture group at Lionsgate U.K. The acquisition was overseen by Emma Berkofsky, Lionsgate U.K.’s head of development and acquisitions with Alison Thompson and Carla Quarto di Palo from Cornerstone.

Benson said: “As we continue our unwavering support of British films, we’re thrilled to be bringing this female-led British comedy-drama to U.K. audiences. Its raw, uncompromising, and very funny script, combined with the talent involved in front of and behind the camera, made the project irresistible.”

Cornerstone has also closed deals with BF distribution in Latin America, MK2 Mile End in Canada and Arna Media in CIS. Previously announced deals for the film include Wild Bunch for Germany Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Italy and France, Scanbox for Scandinavia, WW Entertainment for Benelux, Forum Films for Israel and Eastern Europe, Front Row for Middle East, Tanweer for Greece, Nos Lusomundo for Portugal, FilmFinity for South Africa and Terry Steiner International for World Airlines.

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” is the second British film to be acquired by the newly created senior team at Lionsgate U.K.. The studio previously acquired Number 9’s “Living” starring Bill Nighy.