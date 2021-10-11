CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Emma Thompson’s ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ Acquired by Lionsgate U.K.

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322g1U_0cNVIoM900

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” starring Oscar and BAFTA winner Emma Thompson and emerging star Daryl McCormack, has been acquired by Lionsgate U.K.

The film is directed by Sophie Hyde (“Animals”) from an original screenplay by comedian and writer Katy Brand (“Katy Brand’s Big Ass Show”).

Thompson (“Cruella,” “Nanny McPhee”) stars as Nancy Stokes, a 55-year-old widow yearning for some adventure, human connection and good sex, which she was robbed of in her stable but stale marriage. To make things right, the ex-teacher devises a plan and hires the services of Leo Grande, a sex worker in his early 20s, for a night of bliss.

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” is the first joint project between Cornerstone and Genesius Pictures who are partners in The Reset Collective, the Australian production and distribution company that launched last year. Cornerstone is handling international sales and distribution, co-representing the U.S. sales rights together with CAA Media Finance.

Align is financing the film with principal Adrian Politowski producing alongside Debbie Gray from Genesius Pictures. Executive producers include Martin Metz, Nessa McGill and Nadia Khamlichi of Align, Julian Gleek of Genesius Pictures, Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder of Cornerstone, Sophie Hyde and Katy Brand. The film is currently in post-production.

The acquisition was revealed by Marie-Claire Benson, EVP and head of motion picture group at Lionsgate U.K. The acquisition was overseen by Emma Berkofsky, Lionsgate U.K.’s head of development and acquisitions with Alison Thompson and Carla Quarto di Palo from Cornerstone.

Benson said: “As we continue our unwavering support of British films, we’re thrilled to be bringing this female-led British comedy-drama to U.K. audiences. Its raw, uncompromising, and very funny script, combined with the talent involved in front of and behind the camera, made the project irresistible.”

Cornerstone has also closed deals with BF distribution in Latin America, MK2 Mile End in Canada and Arna Media in CIS. Previously announced deals for the film include Wild Bunch for Germany Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Italy and France, Scanbox for Scandinavia, WW Entertainment for Benelux, Forum Films for Israel and Eastern Europe, Front Row for Middle East, Tanweer for Greece, Nos Lusomundo for Portugal, FilmFinity for South Africa and Terry Steiner International for World Airlines.

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” is the second British film to be acquired by the newly created senior team at Lionsgate U.K.. The studio previously acquired Number 9’s “Living” starring Bill Nighy.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Belfast’ Campaigns Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan as Supporting, Jude Hill Goes for Lead at Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)

The cast of Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” including Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench, will follow young Jude Hill’s lead on the road to the Academy Awards. Variety has learned exclusively that Focus Features will campaign Hill for lead actor consideration during the awards season, with the rest of the cast going for supporting recognition.
MOVIES
Variety

Thierry Fremaux’s Lumiere Fest Opens With Emotional Homage to Bertrand Tavernier; Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ted Sarandos Among Guests

After beating the odds last year by hosting a physical edition in the midst of the pandemic, Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux’s Lumière Festival kicked off in Lyon with great fanfare and prestigious guests including Paolo Sorrentino, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Valeria Golino, Joachim Trier, Rossy de Palma, Melanie Laurent and Edouard Baer.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Isaac on ‘The Card Counter,’ Befriending Timothée Chalamet and Not Confining Latino Actors to ‘Very Specific Stories’

Oscar Isaac is one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood, showcased by his distinct and invigorating performances in films such as “The Card Counter” from Paul Schrader, “Dune” from Denis Villeneuve and “Scenes from a Marriage,” the limited series that just completed its run on HBO. Knowing firsthand about the hustle of making it in Hollywood, both as a Latino and wanting to “be seen” by his peers, he’s mindful of choosing projects and keeping his family first and foremost.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Thompson
femalefirst.co.uk

Emma Thompson tells Greg Wise to 'try pregnancy' when Strictly gets tough

Actress Emma Watson seems to have no sympathy for husband Greg Wise as he finds taking part in Strictly tough work. Emma Thompson tells Greg Wise to 'try pregnancy' when he complains that 'Strictly' is getting tough. The 'Sense and Sensibility' actor, 55, is currently competing in the 19th series...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Toni Collette to Star as Reluctant Mob Boss in ‘Mafia Mamma’

Toni Collette has been cast in “Mafia Mamma,” an action comedy about a suburban mom who unexpectedly inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire. Catherine Hardwicke, the filmmaker of “Twilight” and “Thirteen,” is directing the movie, which is expected to begin production in Italy in late spring 2022. Debbie Jhoon and J. Michael Feldman (Peacock’s “Ap Bio,” Hulu’s “Deadbeat”) wrote the screenplay. The cast also includes Monica Bellucci (“Spectre,” “The Matrix Revolutions”) and Rob Huebel (“The Descendants,” “Transparent”). Collette is best known for her Academy Award-nominated turn in “The Sixth Sense,” as well as “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Hereditary” and “Knives Out.” In “Mafia Mamma,”...
MOVIES
Variety

Ruth Wilson, Tom Burke’s Venice-Premiering ‘True Things’ Acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to “True Things,” Harry Wootliff‘s critically acclaimed sophomore film headlined by “The Affair” star Ruth Wilson and Tom Burke. The psychological drama world premiered at this year’s Venice and went on to play at Toronto and London film festivals. It marks Wootliff’s follow-up to her BAFTA-nominated and BIFA-winning romantic drama “Only You,” which starred Laia Costa and Josh O’Connor. “True Things” is an adaptation of Deborah Kay Davies’ book “True Things About Me,” based on a script by Wootliff and Molly Davies. Wilson stars as Kate, a woman who is sleep-walking through life...
MOVIES
Deadline

Rachel Weisz To Star in Legendary’s Adaptation of ‘Seance on a Wet Afternoon’, Tomas Alfredson To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Weisz is set star in and produce Legendary’s adaptation of acclaimed suspense novel Seance on a Wet Afternoon with Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy helmer Tomas Alfredson to direct. Alfredson comes aboard the project replacing Harry Bradbeer, who will remain on as an executive producer as he recently returned to direct Legendary’s Enola Holmes sequel after the success of the first film. BAFTA and Tony-winner Jack Thorne wrote the draft, from a story by himself and Bradbeer. Based on Mark McShane’s acclaimed 1961 suspense novel of the same name, the story follows a self-proclaimed psychic medium who convinces her husband to kidnap a child...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Luck#Cornerstone#Genesius Pictures#The Reset Collective#Australian#Caa Media Finance#Align#Evp#British
Deadline

Terence Davies Drama ‘Benediction’, Starring Jack Lowden, Snapped Up By Roadside Attractions For North America

EXCLUSIVE: Roadside Attractions has snapped up North American rights to Terence Davies’ well-received TIFF and London Film Festival drama Benediction. Jack Lowden (Dunkirk) stars as WWI poet Siegfried Sassoon, alongside Peter Capaldi, Geraldine James, Kate Phillips, Gemma Jones, Calam Lynch, Anton Lesser, Jeremy Irvine, Ben Daniels, Lia Williams, Jude Akuwudike, Suzanne Bertish and Simon Russell Beale. Following its world premiere at TIFF and its berth at San Sebastian where it won the Jury Prize, the film is debuting in the UK tonight at the London Film Festival. Roadside, which struck the deal with UK sales firm Bankside, plans to release the film theatrically...
MOVIES
Deadline

International Insider: ‘Squid Game’ Focus; ‘Titane’ Enters Oscar Race; BBC Bullying Guidelines; Mipcom & MIA Wraps

Happy Friday International Insiders, Tom Grater here delivering your weekly batch of international headlines. To get this sent to your inbox every Friday, sign up here. The Numbers Game New record: South Korean action drama Squid Game is officially a phenomenon. It was already widely accepted that the show was on its way to becoming one of the biggest original streaming hits of all time, and on Tuesday Netflix confirmed it. The series drew 111 million viewers in its first month on the platform, per internal estimates, which makes it the biggest launch in the company’s history. That’s including all English-language content, with...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker reveals Emma Thompson's sweet Strictly gesture

Dan Walker has taken to Instagram to thank fans for their continued support during his time on Strictly - and he also shared a sweet anecdote about Dame Emma Thompson. The BBC Breakfast host posted a photo showing him and his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova in costume following Sunday night's show and wrote: "I just wanted to say 'thank you' for all the lovely comments yesterday.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Patricia Clarkson, ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Nathalie Emmanuel to Star in AGC Television, Lionsgate Spy Series ‘Gray’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AGC Television, the TV unit of Stuart Ford’s independent content studio AGC Studios, and Lionsgate have teamed on espionage thriller series “Gray,” based on an original concept by best-selling novelist David Baldacci. Patricia Clarkson (“Six Feet Under,” “Sharp Objects”) and Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones,” “Fast & Furious” franchise) are attached to star.  Under the terms of their agreement AGC will distribute the series in the U.S., represented by CAA, and Lionsgate Television will handle international distribution rights. The announcement was made by Ford, who is AGC chairman, Lourdes Diaz, who is the company’s president of television, and Agapy Kapouranis, who is...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Meek Mill Finds a Sweet Spot Between the Serious and Superficial With ‘Expensive Pain’: Album Review

It would be wrong to call “Expensive Pain” the most serious album of Philadelphia-born rapper and social justice/prison reform activist Meek Mill’s nearly 20-year-career, a vocation that started with a score of locally loved mixtapes before dropping a debut studio album, “Dreams & Nightmares,” in 2012. Mill was always serious, even stern, whether his frowny-face loomed over the holy roll of “Amen,” the rough family portraiture of “Otherside of America,” or the aspirational desires of his album debut’s title track. So, Mill has no problem being bellicose and earnest. Mill also has no problem goofing off or rhapsodizing about hip-hop’s gold...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy