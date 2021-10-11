Florida AG sues water filter company Trusii for false claims

The Florida Attorney General is suing a Broward County company for deceptive advertising and false claims. AG Ashley Moody has accused Wellness Program Services, LLC, which used the business name Trusii, of selling a hydrogen water machine that provided health benefits for more than 170 ailments including cancer and COVID-19.

A Fort Myers resident is one of 287 consumers from Florida and around the country who complained to the Attorney General’s Office about Trusii.

“They said this product was wonderful for transplants,” said Elise.

But she said she noticed no difference in her health after using the product.

According to the lawsuit, Trusii also failed to make promised monthly payments to customers who participated in a “case study.” The payments could be used to defray the cost of the machines, which the AG Moody said could cost between $6,720 to $9,770.

Heather Anderson also filed a complaint with the AG’s office. Like Elise, Anderson said Trusii told her if she filled out a questionnaire and posted on social media about how the machine positively impacted her health, she’d get a monthly check for three years. It would have been enough to cover the $6,900 loan she took out to pay for the device.

Trusii co-owner Jeffrey Taraday has not responded to ABC Action News' requests for comment. But the company recently posted this message on their website.

"Since June 2019, Trusii has not conducted any business selling machines. We've tried everything in our power to take care of our clients and to fight the false narratives perpetrated against our company, but the attacks we’ve sustained over the past three years have left us without any options to move forward. As of Sept. 1, 2021, we are reluctantly closing our doors."

In a 2020 interview, Taraday also denied any kind of deception. At that time he said:

“This entire program was designed for us to sacrifice any kind of profits, any kind of personal enrichment to get this technology into the hands of as many people as possible that we believe we can help and to help them legitimately, and then to have them help us launch our brand into the mainstream.”

But AG Moody accused Trusii’ s operators of using money from the sales of the water machines for their own personal expenses, including credit card payments, trips, and exotic cars.

During ABC Action News' interview, AG Moody said she's going after big fines and restitution for consumers.

“Many are out thousands of dollars,” Moody said. “Obviously, that is frustrating, and we want to try as best we can to make them whole.”

In Elise’s case, she says she still owes the bank $3,500 for her machine.

“We have this useless machine that I paid $6,000 for," she said.

I-Team Investigator Jackie Callaway also reached out to the attorney representing Trusii co-owner Christopher Kennedy in an unrelated case. He said, “No comment.”

AG Moody says she is not sure how long it will take the case to get through the court process.