This summer, Japan hosted the Olympics for the first time since 1964. Before that, the country was awarded the 1940 Olympics "and intended to use them to promote a jingoistic national identity, until it had to forfeit the games as a result of war with China," according to historian Ken Ruoff, who will discuss the Japan that was on display in 1940 and 1964 at this year’s Harold Seymour Lecture in Sports History.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO