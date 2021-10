Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants more direct communication with football’s decision-makers as he does not believe the current situation is benefiting the game.The German said he had spoken to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters only “one or twice” during his six years in England and did not think the league’s 14-vote threshold required to effect changes had produced much good for football in general.Klopp, who has been outspoken on a number of issues he feels are detrimental to the game, also felt any discussions he has had with FIFA and UEFA have also fallen on deaf ears.The Liverpool boss,...

UEFA ・ 16 HOURS AGO