[Update: Rolling out] WhatsApp adds end-to-end encryption for Android cloud backups

One of the more annoying bugs in Android 12 Beta 5 is the lack of weather in At a Glance on the Pixel Launcher. Google now looks to be rolling out a fix for this problem. Update 10/11: More Android 12 users are waking up to weather in At a Glance. There are at least six new reports today. It’s rolling out via a server side and cannot be manually triggered, but hopefully wider availability is coming sooner than later. It does make you wonder why Google didn’t fix At a Glance immediately following the release of Android 12 Beta 5.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO