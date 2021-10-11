[Update: Rolling out] WhatsApp adds end-to-end encryption for Android cloud backups
After being hinted at and after testing in previous beta builds, WhatsApp has confirmed that end-to-end encryption for cloud backups is set to roll out soon. [Update 10/11]: After being officially announced, WhatsApp’s long-awaited encrypted backups are now beginning to roll out with the latest beta update for the Android and iOS apps. As the original post (below) notes, you’ll need to choose between a password or 64-bit key. Losing either will result in your backup being lost — be that on Android or iOS.9to5google.com
