Amazon CEO, Andy Jassy sent the following message to Amazon’s employees. I want to update you on how we’re continuing to evolve our thinking on where we work. First, it’s worth reminding ourselves how challenging and unprecedented these past 20 months have been. We’ve never been through something like this before, and hope we never encounter it again. I’m appreciative and proud of how customer-focused and mission-driven the collective teams have been. It hasn’t been easy and not everything has gone perfectly, but the impact you’ve had on the lives of consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, creators, and brands in helping them cope with this discontinuity has been remarkable.

