4WARN WEATHER ALERT, STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT. A strong cold front continues to march into Tennessee this evening with shower and storm development expected to continue through the overnight. Between 5-7pm we should expect more spotty shower and storm development before the main line moves through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky from 8pm-1am. Any thunderstorm, be it this evening or tonight, could produce heavy rain, strong damaging winds as well as some hail. A spin up tornado also cannot be ruled out overnight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO