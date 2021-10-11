CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFTY 1 INTERNATIONAL expands digital presence: Set to launch luxury real estate website

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/SRV Media): FIFTY1 International, a prominent Gurugram based luxury properties and real estate company is set to launch its websiteThe company has created a unique platform that offers end-to-end services in the real estate segment to showcase verified listings and offers luxury properties from INR 2 crore onwards. Leveraging innovative techniques using the latest technology, FIFTY1 International offers a powerful marketing network and a strong base of luxury properties on its website to cater to demands from all segments.

