MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This weekend’s weather forecast is seeing a nice, more fall-like change in the South Florida weather pattern. But first, Friday’s forecast calls for passing showers along with a northeast wind. This pattern is due to high pressure located over the Southeastern US. Despite the chance for passing showers, Friday will still have a mix of clouds and sun with afternoon temperatures topping the upper-80s. Saturday morning will wake up to stray showers along the coast between Broward and Miami-Dade and also a few showers over the Keys. Then sunshine will dominate Saturday afternoon hours as forecast highs will get...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO