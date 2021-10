Hopefully everyone had a great week! The weather across our area has been quite nice the last few days despite the fact that there have been some showers around. Today marks the last day of the rainy season in South Florida and it looks like we will end the season with showers surrounding our peninsula. That’s what we saw earlier this morning across all of our local waters while temperatures this morning were once again pleasantly mild in the 70s.

