CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Burkina Faso starts trial on killing of ex-leader Sankara

By SAM MEDNICK - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Fourteen people in Burkina Faso including former President Blaise Compaore are to stand trial Monday in a military court, charged with the murder of influential leftist leader Thomas Sankara, who was ousted as president by Compaore in a 1987 coup. According to military documents seen by The Associated Press, Compaore is charged with complicity, undermining state security and concealing corpses. He’s being tried in absentia from Ivory Coast, where he has been in exile since he was toppled in 2014. Ivory Coast has refused to extradite Compaore. The trial is seen as a significant step to determine the circumstances surrounding Sankara’s death, which has been shrouded in secrecy for nearly 35 years.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Militants kill 12 soldiers and injure five in Burkina Faso attack

Militants killed at least 12 Burkina Faso soldiers and injured five others in an attack in the north of the country, five security sources said on Monday. The attack on the military detachment took place near the town of Yirgou, in Sanmatenga province, early on Monday. The death toll could climb, one of the security sources said.
AFRICA
wcn247.com

14 soldiers killed by jihadists in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso's government says at least 14 soldiers were killed and seven injured by extremists at the Yirgou military barracks in Burkina Faso’s Sanmatenga province. Minister of Defense Aime Barthelemy Simpore said in a statement the soldiers were targeted at 5 a.m. by a large number of heavily armed men and showed “great combativeness." The government immediately launched an aerial and ground offensive. Locals near the attack said they were shocked, given there had been an increased military presence in the area recently. Violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State is increasing across the once peaceful West African country.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Sankara
pv-magazine.com

French developer secures backing for 30 MW in Burkina Faso

French energy developer GreenYellow has obtained a €4.5 million ($5.2 million) guarantee from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency to support the construction, operation and maintenance of a 30 MWp solar project in Burkina Faso. The Paris-based company said the guarantee will cover its equity and quasi equity investments in Société...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Africa's largest film festival kicks off in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Africa's largest film festival kicks off Saturday in Burkina Faso amid both the COVID-19 pandemic and a growing jihadi insurgency in the West African nation that has killed thousands of people and displaced more than 1 million in recent years. Alex Moussa Sawadogo, head...
MOVIES
wcn247.com

Central African Republic leader offers cease-fire to rebels

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — The president of Central African Republic has declared a unilateral cease-fire with the armed rebels who tried to overthrow his government earlier this year. President Faustin Archange Touadera made the announcement on national radio, saying that the military's operations against the rebels would stop at midnight Friday. However, he said that security forces could still act in self-defense and maintain public order. It was not immediately known whether the rebel groups would accept his invitation and abide by the cease-fire. In January, rebels tried to seize the capital but were repelled by security forces after intense fighting on the city’s outskirts.
REPUBLIC, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burkina Faso#On Killing#Ivory Coast#Ouagadougou#Ap#The Associated Press
Daily Mail

Former acting boss of Colombo crime family, 87, 'is suffering from Alzheimer's and now believes he is president of the United States' claim relatives as they argue he should be released on compassionate grounds

Lawyers for one of New York City's most feared former mafia bosses have told a court he is now so stricken with Alzheimer's that he believes he is president of the United States, and should be released on compassionate grounds. Victor Orena, now 87, has been in prison since 1992...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
fox29.com

Biden administration provides $20 million to assist 700,000 migrants seeking asylum in US

WASHINGTON - The U.S. government announced Friday it will provide more than $20 million to nearly 700,000 asylum seeks, refugees and vulnerable migrants in Central America and Mexico. The additional funding, provided through the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM), will "help meet urgent humanitarian needs,"...
americanmilitarynews.com

5 Afghans caught plotting to hijack evacuation flight, Air Force reveals

Five Afghans on board a commercial evacuation flight out of Kabul, Afghanistan in August plotted to hijack the flight, the U.S. Air Force first revealed on Tuesday. The Air Force published an article highlighting the efforts Air Force rescue personnel were taking as Afghanistan under Taliban control. While the article highlighted a number of actions taken by rescue personnel during the civilian evacuations out of the Kabul airport, buried within the article was a brief revelation that rescue personnel received a tip that five individuals were planning to hijack one of the evacuation flights.
The Independent

Amid flurry of Taliban diplomacy, Qatar stresses engagement

Qatar s foreign minister said isolating Afghanistan and its new Taliban rulers “will never be an answer” and argued Wednesday that engaging with the former insurgents could empower the more moderate voices among them.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke amid a flurry of diplomatic meetings taking place in Qatar, where the Taliban have maintained a political office for years in the lead-up to their takeover of Afghanistan in August. The world has been looking to see how the Taliban transition from two decades of insurgency and war to governance after they seized control of Kabul and the rest...
MIDDLE EAST
KREX

Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop found dead, police hunt husband

(AP) — Kenyan Olympic runner and two-time world championship bronze medalist Agnes Tirop was found dead at her home Wednesday with stab wounds and her husband was missing and wanted for questioning, police said. Elgeyo Marakwet County police chief Tom Makori said they were searching for Tirop’s husband after his family reported he had phoned […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Burkina Faso Orders Suspension of Norwegian Refugee Council's Aid Programmes

DAKAR (Reuters) - The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) on Friday said it has halted its work in Burkina Faso on the order of the government after the aid group voiced concern about local authorities' capacity to register the fast-rising number of displaced people. Since 2019, NRC has provided humanitarian assistance...
WORLD
AFP

Fresh fighting in Ethiopia's Afar as army mounts 'offensive'

Fighting has resumed in northern Ethiopia's Afar region after a month-long lull, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP Wednesday, as the government appeared to be pressing a new offensive. There were reports of an armed clash Tuesday in the town of Awra, in Afar's Fenti zone, including use of heavy weapons by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that killed multiple civilians, the humanitarian sources said. The reports could not be independently verified and officials in Afar could not be reached for comment. TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda denied claims the rebels had used heavy weapons against civilians but confirmed there had been fresh hostilities in Afar.
MILITARY
The Independent

In Nigeria’s troubled northwest, phone blockades hurt locals

Mobile phones have been lifelines for residents of northwestern Nigeria who have relied on warning calls to escape escalating bandit attacks.But recent blockades on mobile telecommunications by authorities have left many rural people cut off and more vulnerable, say residents. The bandits — armed groups who plunder villages and often kidnap, rape and kill — are increasing their attacks in Nigeria's northwestern and central states. At least 2,500 people were killed in the first half of 2021 in the northwest and central regions, according to the US Council on Foreign Relations, which collates daily media reports on such attacks....
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy