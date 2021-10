Italy’s True Colours has taken sales on two new titles that it will introduce to international buyers at Rome’s MIA Market: “Prophets,” an ISIS-themed drama by Alessio Cremonini (“On My Skin”) and “A Breath of Life,” a doc about a 97-year-old Italian transsexual woman named Lucy, who is among the few survivors of the Dachau Nazi concentration camp. Both films are in post and will be presented as works-in-progress at MIA, the first in the “What’s Next Italy” section, the latter during MIA’s “Italian Doc it Better” session. “Prophets” toplines Italian A-lister Jasmine Trinca (“Fortunata”) as Sara, an Italian journalist kidnapped in...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO