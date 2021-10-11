CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Pair salmon with za’atar and tahini for a real treat

By Katie Wright
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHpMn_0cNVFMes00

If you haven’t yet paired fish with tahini, then you’re in for a real treat. This version combines tahini with herbaceous za’atar and sour sumac, our ever familiar but much treasured Test Kitchen staples,” say chefs Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad.

“We strongly recommend using creamy, nutty tahini that’s sourced from countries within the Levant. Eat this shortly after cooking, as cooked tahini doesn’t sit or reheat very well.”

Za’atar salmon and tahini

Serves : 4

Ingredients :

4 salmon fillets (600g), skin on and pin bones removed

2 tbsp za’atar

2 tsp sumac, plus ½ tsp extra for sprinkling

60ml olive oil

250g baby spinach

90g tahini

3 garlic cloves, crushed

3½ tbsp lemon juice

1½ tbsp roughly chopped

Coriander leaves

Salt and black pepper

Method :

1. Preheat the oven to 220C fan.

2. Pat dry the salmon and sprinkle with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, combine the za’atar and sumac, then sprinkle this all over the top of the salmon to create a crust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBhme_0cNVFMes00

3. Place a large ovenproof sauté pan on a medium-high heat and add a tablespoon of oil. Once hot, add the spinach and a pinch each of salt and pepper and cook for two to three minutes, until just wilted.

4. Top with the salmon, skin side down, and drizzle the top of the fish with two tablespoons of oil. Bake for five minutes.

5. Meanwhile, in a small bowl whisk together the tahini, garlic, two-and-a-half tablespoons of lemon juice, a good pinch of salt and 100ml of water until smooth and quite runny.

6. When ready, remove the pan from the oven and pour the tahini all around the salmon (but not on the fish at all). Bake for another five minutes, or until the fish is cooked through and the tahini is bubbling. Spoon over the remaining tablespoon each of lemon juice and oil and top with the coriander and extra sumac.

Recipe extracted from ‘Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love’ by Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi (published by Ebury Press, £25; photography by Elena Heathrwick).

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yotam Ottolenghi
Mashed

Best Pineapple Coconut Cake Recipe

Chef and recipe developer Michelle Morey considers this pineapple coconut cake "easy" to make, but fair warning, she is speaking with years of baking experience behind her, so don't worry if you're a bit intimidated by this recipe at first. Despite all of the steps, the ingredients can be found at most grocery stores, much of the recipe simply involves following package instructions, and there's even some room for covering up a mistake or two as you decorate the cake. Also, as soon as anyone takes a bite of this sweet, richly flavored dessert, they're not going to care if it looked picture-perfect before they ate it.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Salmon Burgers

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. These salmon burgers, made with salmon, scallions, salt, and pepper—no fancy fillers—and topped with pickled shallots, avocado, and Sriracha mayo are healthy, easy, and guaranteed to satisfy your burger craving. Adapted from Anna Helm Baxter | Skillet | Hardie...
RECIPES
HuffingtonPost

How To Turn Grocery Store Salad Kits Into A Full-Fledged Meal

Pre-packaged salad kits are a boon to many a busy schedule. You’ve seen them in grocery stores, bagged up in the produce aisle, complete with lettuce, mix-ins and a packet of dressing. They take the work out of washing, drying and chopping; the thought out of topping; and help people...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmon#Tahini#Za Atar#Photography#Fish#Food Drink#Test Kitchen#Ottolenghi#Shelf Love#Ebury Press
goodhousekeeping.com

Side of Salmon with Anchovy and Caper Butter

Roasted salmon is served with a highly flavoured herb, caper and anchovy butter. Perfect for alfresco summer dining!. anchovy fillets in oil, drained and roughly chopped. Small handful soft green herbs, we used parsley and coriander, finely chopped. lemons. 850 g. side of salmon, skin on. 150 g. samphire. This...
RECIPES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Roasted Apples with Za’atar, Chiles & Date-Cider Vinaigrette

“I do a lot of Middle Eastern cooking and really enjoy spices, like za’atar and chiles for a little bit of heat,” says chef Matt Steigerwald, head chef at Rapid Creek Cidery in Iowa City, Iowa. Steigerwald’s spin on traditional oven-baked apples infuses some of his favorite spices into a flavor-packed dish including the za’atar and date syrup, both found in markets that sell Middle Eastern groceries.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ruralintelligence.com

Recipe: Smoky Dry Rub With Salmon

The summer of 2021 was a wet and cool one here in the Berkshires and we didn’t get the chance to do as much outdoor grilling as we like. My solution was to come up with a dry rub seasoning that mimics the flavors that grilling over hardwood imparts. This way we can either pan grill or oven roast our salmon from the cozy comfort of the indoors all fall and winter long.
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Baked Pesto Salmon Recipe

There should always be room in your recipe collection for a quick, easy, and delicious meal. This tasty baked pesto salmon recipe certainly fits the criteria, as you'll be ready to eat it in less than 15 minutes, and there are only two ingredients! Jamie Bachtell-Shelbert is recipe developer, holistic dietitian, and food blogger at Wholly Nourished. She created this simple yet flavorful dish that makes it easy to eat without spending all evening in the kitchen. She remarks, "I like how quickly this comes together," and you'll certainly appreciate that fact on weeknights or when you're especially hungry.
RECIPES
Food Network

What Is Mincemeat?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Not as common in the U.S. as it is in Great Britain, mincemeat is a sweet, spiced fruit mixture usually used as pie filling. Mincemeat is typically associated with Christmas traditions, and November through the end of December is when you’ll see it available in jars at many grocery stores.
RECIPES
Food52

Smoked Salmon “Everything Bagel” Pie

I’m not saying I love puff pastry so much that it could ever truly replace the goodness of a bagel, but I am saying that I love me some smoked salmon and cream cheese with all the fixins so much that I needed to try it in pie form. My fellow bagel-loving assistant, Katie, had the brilliant idea to cut a hole in the center of the crust so this delicious breakfast or brunch pie (or breakfast-for-dinner pie) would look like a bagel, too. But this concept is fairly adaptable, and you can prepare the dough in a variety of shapes and sizes. Looking to serve a crowd? Try a bigger slab version, rolling the dough out to a large rectangle instead and adding 12 to 15 minutes to the total bake time. Adapted from The Book on Pie. —Erin Jeanne McDowell.
RECIPES
The Independent

The Independent

288K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy