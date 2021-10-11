CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Doctor Who' Channel Leads BBC Studios, Pluto TV Carriage Deal - Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViacomCBS‘s free streaming television service Pluto TV has partnered with BBC Studios to add three new channels to the platform across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and Spain. A new Doctor Who channel in France will feature the first 10 seasons of the BBC action-adventure series that explores space and time,...

Related
Variety

U.K. Film and TV Charity Launches Mental Health Campaign – Global Bulletin

CAMPAIGN The U.K. Film and TV Charity launched a year-long campaign on Wednesday to tackle the mental health challenges facing the industry. The “Let’s Reset” campaign is designed to tackle the stigma still associated with mental health by challenging common preconceptions, improving attitudes and behaviors across the industry, and by demonstrating the benefits of healthier, more supported, and inclusive working environments, including greater creativity, diversity, and retention of talent. New research from the second Looking Glass Survey due at the end of the month indicates almost four out of five workers in film and TV believe intensity of work is having a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Android Central

How to watch Pluto TV from anywhere

Pluto TV is one of the easiest ways to watch live TV right now. Operated by ViacomCBS Streaming, the free live-stream television service offers more than 250 ad-supported, curated live channels. Pluto TV also makes it easy to find your favorite programs by grouping together similar content into categories such as Movies, Entertainment, News + Opinions, Reality, and Crime. And the best part? You don't have to create an account! Here's what you need to do to watch Pluto TV from anywhere.
TV & VIDEOS
Middletown Press

ScreenHits TV Partners With A+E Networks Germany for History Play, Crime+Investigation Play Carriage Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

U.S. and U.K. streaming aggregator ScreenHits TV has partnered with Hearst Communications’ A+E Networks Germany to carry channels History Play and Crime+Investigation Play on its platform across Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The channels, part of A+E’s premium portfolio, will be available on the ScreenHits TV desktop site, app and connected...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Vigil’ Breaks Three-Year UK Ratings Record; Collective Media Group Pushes Into LatAm; BBC Earth YouTube Channel Hits 10m Subs Mark – Global Briefs

Vigil breaks UK ratings record BBC1 drama Vigil from Line of Duty indie World Productions has become the UK’s top-rated show for more than three years. The submarine thriller, which stars Suranne Jones, drew in the best rating since World Productions’ Bodyguard to reach 13.4 million viewers for its first episode, according to 30-day consolidated data from the BBC. BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said the six-parter “kept viewers hooked like no other and is testament to the power of the writing and brilliant cast and crew”. The series was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, and Charlotte...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malachi Kirby
seattlepi.com

BBC One's 'Casualty' Gets First Transgender Recurring Character, Played by Newcomer Arin Smethurst - Global Bulletin

BBC One original series “Casualty” has announced its first transgender character, Sah, to be played by newcomer Arin Smethurst. Sah joins the series’ popular existing team of paramedics including Jan (Di Botcher), Teddy (Milo Clarke) and Iain (Michael Stevenson). “Casualty” is Smethurst’s first time working on a TV series, and the first episodes featuring their new character will begin airing later this month.
ENTERTAINMENT
Advanced Television

Filmstream launches in LatAm with Pluto TV

Global media company SPI/FilmBox has signed a deal with Pluto TV, the free streaming television service in America, to launch SPI’s AVoD service Filmstream, which offers a curated selection of movies for those who appreciate the art of cinema. The new channel will be added to Pluto TV’s line-up in 18 countries in Latin America including: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and Mexico.
TV & VIDEOS
Advanced Television

Spain: Love Nature on Pluto TV

Love Nature, a wildlife and nature brand with linear and streaming channels, has announced its debut as a curated channel on Pluto TV in Spain. As part of the launch, Pluto TV viewers in the region will have free access to Love Nature’s natural history series and documentaries in Castilian Spanish.
WORLD
Deadline

BBC Studios Sells ‘Pursuit Of Love’ And ‘Time’ To HBO Max LatAm In Premium Content Deal

BBC Studios has sold big-hitting dramas such as The Pursuit Of Love and Time to HBO Max in Latin America as part of a plus-100 hour content deal. The deal, revealed at today’s Mipcom, is the first in the region for BBC Studios and the WarnerMedia streamer and includes premium scripted, children’s and factual content, with a number of shows such as Stephen Merchant comedy The Outlaws premiering for the first time in Latin America. The deal includes BBC1/Amazon’s Emily Mortimer adaptation The Pursuit Of Love, which stars Lily James and Dominic West, Sean Bean/Stephen Graham-starring Time and investigative Irish thriller Smother. Hit CBeebies pre-school series Hey Duggee is also part of the content package, along with Greta Thunberg: A Year To Change The World. Dina Vangelisti, BBC Studios’ EVP, Content Sales – Americas, said: “Latin America is a growing, vibrant, diverse community and it was crucial to us to find the best-in-class home for our content in the market.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pluto Tv#Tv Networks#Bbc Studios#Travel Channel#Bbc Travel#Bbc Drama Channel#Italian#Banijay U K#Jackpot
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Fussell Named CEO of BBC Studios

BBC Studios, the production and sales arm of the BBC, has a new — official — boss. In a move that was widely expected, Tom Fussell, who has been interim CEO since September 2020 when then-head Tim Davie was appointed to the top BBC role of director general, has now been formally appointed BBC Studios boss. As CEO, Fussell will be responsible for leading the development and delivery of BBC Studios’ global expansion plans, as well as, according to the BBC “continuing to deepen employee engagement and wellbeing; putting diversity and inclusion at the heart of BBC Studios; and embedding sustainability throughout the company.” Fussell...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Mediawan Takes ‘For The Record’ Rights; NENT Group Boards ‘North Sea Connection’; Pluto TV BBC Studios Deal; Czech Oscar Submission – Global Briefs

Mediawan takes ‘For The Record’ rights EXCLUSIVE: Canadian distributor Mediawan has taken worldwide distribution and European/LatAm format rights for For The Record, CBC Gem’s shortform comedy from Suits actor Julian De Zotti. Mediawan will take the comedy, which stars De Zotti alongside The Expanses’ Anna Hopkins, on the road following this week’s Mipcom. The show had its international premiere earlier this year at SXSW and features an interconnected cast of characters who are brought together in each episode by a song from Universal Music’s back catalogue. Mediawan’s move is “part of a larger effort of Canadian content and its creators to cross borders and find...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Terminator 2,’ ‘Basic Instinct’ to Return to Studiocanal Distribution Portfolio as NBCUniversal Deal Ends – Global Bulletin

CATALOG In January of 2022, Studiocanal is set to regain distribution rights to more than 200 high-profile feature films, ending its long-term distribution deal with NBCUniversal, and will be adding the films to its current catalog of prestige titles available to TV and SVOD players. Key names among the returning titles take in Carolco films “Terminator 2,” the “Rambo” trilogy and “Basic Instinct”; Working Title comedies “Love Actually” and the “Bridget Jones” and “Johnny English” films; as well as American classics including “The Elephant Man,” “Mulholland Drive,” “Apocalypse Now,” “The Graduate” and “The Outsiders.” Several high-profile European titles are also included...
MOVIES
Variety

Rome MIA Market Chief Lucia Milazzotto on Becoming ‘The Home’ of European Film, TV Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

Rome’s new-concept MIA Market, which had the rare distinction of holding a physical edition last year – albeit with an online component — has unsurprisingly succeeded in luring a robust group of international industry heavyweights, including a copious  U.S. contingent, for its upcoming Oct. 13-17 seventh edition. They are also boasting a 30% increase in completed films screening on its film market side. MIA director Lucia Milazzotto spoke to Variety about why her vision for an informal mart encompassing TV series, feature films and documentaries in early stages is getting more traction in the current market landscape. Edited excerpts. There is plenty...
MOVIES
Variety

Studio Ghibli’s ‘Earwig and the Witch’ Snared by Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has licensed rights to “Earwig and the Witch,” the most recent animated feature from Japan’s Studio Ghibli. The deal excludes the U.S. and Japan. The film was directed by Miyazaki Goro, son of the iconic Miyazaki Hayao who has created other iconic films “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Porco Rosso” through Studio Ghibli. The new film tells the story of a headstrong young girl who grew up in an orphanage. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. With a screenplay by Niwa Keiko and Gunji...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Shorts International Pacts With Rakuten TV for European Expansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Shorts International, owner of ShortsTV, has struck a deal with Rakuten TV to roll out the Shorts and Cortos channels across Europe. The free-to-view advertising supported short film channels will initially be available in the U.K., Italy, Spain and throughout the Nordics, via the Rakuten TV branded remote-control and pre-installed app on smart TV devices.
BUSINESS
Deadline

International Insider: ‘Squid Game’ Focus; ‘Titane’ Enters Oscar Race; BBC Bullying Guidelines; Mipcom & MIA Wraps

Happy Friday International Insiders, Tom Grater here delivering your weekly batch of international headlines. To get this sent to your inbox every Friday, sign up here. The Numbers Game New record: South Korean action drama Squid Game is officially a phenomenon. It was already widely accepted that the show was on its way to becoming one of the biggest original streaming hits of all time, and on Tuesday Netflix confirmed it. The series drew 111 million viewers in its first month on the platform, per internal estimates, which makes it the biggest launch in the company’s history. That’s including all English-language content, with...
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

Banijay-Sold Canneseries Winner 'Countrymen' Broken Down by Writer-Director Izer Aliu

One of the top winners announced on Wednesday night at Canneseries was the Banijay-Rights-sold “Countrymen,” from Norwegian pubcaster NRK in co-production with Rubicon and Arte France. The show took home two awards, one for performance for its whole cast, and a High-School Best Series Prize, voted by students from local...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Sky Greenlights 'Call My Agent' Italian Remake, Thriller Series 'Europa' From 'Downfall's' Oliver Hirschbiegel (EXCLUSIVE)

European pay-TV platform Sky will unveil an Italian adaptation of French hit series “Call My Agent,” and thriller series “Europa,” directed by German filmmaker Oliver Hirschbiegel, who helmed the Oscar-nominated “Downfall,” at an event Friday at the Rome MIA Market. The Italian “Call My Agent” remake is being produced by...
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

French Sci-Fi Movie 'Paul W.R.'s Last Journey' Sells to North America, U.K. & Other Key Markets For Kinology (EXCLUSIVE)

Romain Quirot’s “Paul W.R.’s Last Journey,” an ambitious film mixing science fiction with an ecological tale, has been sold by Kinology to major distributors, including Samuel Goldwyn Films in North America. Represented in international markets by Kinology, the high-concept French-language movie has also been acquired by Altitude in the U.K.,...
MOVIES

