Barton County, MO

Tornado Warning issued for Barton, Cedar, Dade by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 04:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barton; Cedar; Dade The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Barton County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Dade County in southwestern Missouri * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 454 AM CDT, a tornado producing storm was located near Golden City, or 9 miles southeast of Lamar, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Jerico Springs... Milford TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

