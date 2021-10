Richard ‘Jodi’ Brown, Sales Executive, Phoenix Media. The Utica Phoenix has added its newest salesperson, a man who brings unique work experience to his field. Enter Richard Brown, a somewhat well-known individual to the merchants of Utica. Richard, better known as “Jodi” and also known as “Playboy”, just got out of a two-year stint in prison – the end of an old life and the beginning of a new one.