Mohawk Valley Almanac October 2021 Edition: By Roger Chambers
By uticaphoenix
uticaphoenix.net
5 days ago
October 11 Columbus Day (observed); Indigenous Peoples Day (in parts of U.S.); General Casimir Pulaski Memorial Day; Thanksgiving Day in Canada October 15 White Cane Safety Day; Poetry Day. October 18 Alaska Day. October 21 Canonization of St. Kateri and St. Marianne Kopp in 2012. October 24 United Nations Day.
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley residents who love where they live are invited to apply to be featured on the “What’s Upstate” website, which showcases the region and why people choose to live and work there. “What’s Upstate” is an initiative supported by seven local organizations aiming to promote the...
Maple Valley Days is an outdoor community festival held at Lake Wilderness Park in Maple Valley Day. This year we'll have vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and kids' activities. Free entry; food and vendor items for purchase.
Sarah Spoonholtz talks about the upcoming candidate forum for St. Joseph as well as some upcoming ribbon cuttings happening in the region. Podcast: Play in new window | Download (0.0KB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Email | RSS | More.
Shabbat shalom! Have a great weekend, and stay warm, stay safe, stay healthy!. Temple Aaron Meets Goal for New Boiler (10/14/2021) - Temple Aaron (Trinidad, Colorado) is celebrating we have reached our goal for the boiler campaign. The Teenage Years: Better Run Away (10/14/2021) - nveloped in my tallit. Our...
Covid certainly changed things for all of us, but notably for the town of Sun Valley, aka a “Zoom Town,” it brought lots of remote workers looking to enjoy all the splendors of the area that were previously limited to short vacations. With so many new folks in town, we at Visit Sun Valley wanted to create a helpful zoom town guide for how to do things the “local” way. It’s a delicate balance that keeps Sun Valley a great place to live.
With NASA planning to send the first woman and first person of color to the moon by 2030, excitement about our nearest celestial neighbor is greater than it’s been in decades. So this Saturday, why not stick your head out of the window and give the moon a few minutes...
A Nasa advisor has quit in protest at a $10 billion telescope being named after a former administrator who oversaw a purge of gay and lesbians from the federal Government.Lucianne Walkowicz, who is nonbinary, wrote an open letter to Nasa’s Astrophysics Advisory Committee (APAC) accusing them of lying about the decision-making process that led to the naming of a new flagship telescope after James Webb.Ms Walkowicz said the decision showed the agency “does not deserve my time”.Nasa named the telescope after Mr Webb, he served as Nasa administrator during the period that saw it work to put humans onto the...
DENVER (CBS4) – It will be hard to play the game “Find That Cloud” this weekend in Colorado. A ridge of high pressure will bring us a few days of mild and quiet weather with little to no cloud cover around the state.
Temperatures will be pleasant on this Saturday with most locations climbing into the 50s and 60s. It will be even warmer on Sunday with widespread 70s expected in Denver and on the eastern plains.
The next storm that will impact us is approaching the Pacific Northwest. It will move into the region by Monday night and early Tuesday. Right now it looks like the bulk of that storm will stay in Wyoming, but it should be close enough to bring some cooler air, gusty wind and a few showers. Our northern and central mountains may pick up a few inches of fresh snow.
DENVER (CBS4) – For the second year in a row, La Niña has formed, and NOAA says it will probably have an impact on both temperature and precipitation across the United States in the months ahead. On Thursday, the agency issued a La Niña advisory for the upcoming winter.
When La Niña forms it typically has the most influence on the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere, which in the field of meteorology, covers the months of December, January and February. Last year we had a moderate La Niña in progress during the winter and it produced just over 80 inches...
Colorado is booming and has been for quite some time. One of the first things I noticed when I came here over a year ago was the mass amount of people that can be found heading to and exploring some popular hiking trails on the weekends. While I like people, when I go to explore the great outdoors, I'm not always looking for shoulder-to-shoulder run-ins with other humans and two-hour traffic jams on my way to the mountains. But, it's just our reality now, and you have to adjust and do the best you can to plan your trip ahead of time.
Tik Tok sleuths think Brian Laundrie may be hiding in an underground bunker beneath his parents’ flower bed based on drone video footage that some say shows a hand sticking out of the soil. The footage shows Roberta and Chris Laundrie working in their garden at their Florida home before...
BOSTON (CBS) – The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday it has found the wreckage of a ship that has been lost for nearly six decades. The Coast Guard had been searching for the cutter Bear since it was lost at sea while being towed in 1963.
The Bear was described to have wood as thick as the U.S.S. Constitution and an iron bow that helped it navigate through ice.
The Coast Guard says it teamed up with NOAA to finally track down the lost ship off the coast of Nova Scotia.
“Several elements were fundamental considerations for the identification,” said Joe Hoyt, the National Maritime Heritage Coordinator for NOAA.
“The geographic location of the find relative to the historic records,” Hoyt said. “It was within a few miles of where we expected it to be. The consistency and general dimensions in the layout of the vessel, the lack of an engine, but evidence of engineering space consistent with the historic record. It had an engine that had been recovered prior to its loss.”
During World War II, the cutter Bear served during the Greenland patrols and participated in the capture of a German spy vessel.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia wildlife officials are expecting the firearms deer hunting season to be strong this year. The season opened Saturday. Georgia has more than a million acres of public hunting land. That includes more than 100 state-operated wildlife management areas. Wildlife officials say regulated hunting keeps the deer population healthy and […]
Missourians should be ecstatic that we are now reopening bear hunting. Despite the claims in a recent opinion piece by the Humane Society’s Cody Atkinson that this is a “trophy” hunt, black bears have historically been and continue to be hunted for the same reasons that whitetail deer, elk and other charismatic wildlife are. Hunting fosters a […]
The post Missouri’s black bear hunt is conservation in action | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Amid the trials presented by the sometimes busy, stressful nuances of everyday life, sometimes the simplest joys come from escaping into nature for an hour or two. The 625-acre Chuluota Wilderness Area, one of nine Seminole County lands with such a designation, offers peace of mind for visitors seeking hiking, cycling or equestrian opportunities. Set along a dead-end road east of Chuluota and ...
Comments / 0