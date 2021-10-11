Voices of Polonia
Polish Underground Resistance Movement During World War II. The Polish underground resistance movement in World War II, with the Polish Home Army at its forefront, was the largest underground resistance movement in all of occupied Europe, covering both Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia zones of occupation. The Polish resistance underground movement is most notable for disrupting German supply lines to the Eastern front, damaging or destroying 1/8 of all rail transports, providing 43% of all reports from occupied Europe, providing intelligence agencies reports to all British intelligence groups, and for saving more Jewish lives in the Holocaust than any other western allied organization or government. It was a part of the Polish underground resistance movement.www.uticaphoenix.net
Comments / 0