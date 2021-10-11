Win Free Tickets through Phoenix Media Trivia Raffle!. Wouldn’t it be great if returning to seeing live performances could be free? Participate in Phoenix Media’s trivia raffle and you could win one of four pairs of tickets to see Summer: The Donna Summer Musical at the Stanley Theater in Utica. Presented by the Broadway Theater League of Utica, Summer will be performed locally on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.