George Clooney Brands Donald Trump a 'Knucklehead' Who Was Always 'Chasing Girls'

Every once in a while, one must ask, “What am I doing here? What’s the point?” It can hit completely out of the blue, like on a nice fall day, when you’ve resolved to get your life together because fall seems like a good time to do that. Sometimes it happens despite or because you’re at, say, a Dave & Buster’s. What am I doing here? What’s the point? Still other times, it happens in quiet moments when you’re, I don’t know, peeling potatoes. This is why it’s always good to listen to podcasts while you peel potatoes, so those kinds of questions can’t intrude.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO