George Clooney Brands Donald Trump a 'Knucklehead' Who Was Always 'Chasing Girls'

By Ryan Smith
 5 days ago
George Clooney shared his cutting take on the former president as he discussed the challenges the Biden administration has faced.

Comments / 335

RarityStation51
5d ago

George Clooney is 💯 right.... And George wasn't handed a million dollars like Donald was, George knew how to work to make his money, he wasn't handed it....

Reply(23)
74
annie
4d ago

Hey George look in the mirror dude…you are no prize…left your wife yet??? Useless and tacky…uggg to George trump has more Brains. than you and your flimsy wife.

Reply(12)
51
David Whelan
4d ago

Donald Trump put money in Ameicans pockets . And kept businesses in the United States. Didn't ask for permission from anyone to run the country. From day one all the Demos did is try to destroy him. Try to impeach him twice and it didn't work. Standing side by side who looks the stronger and more confident if the two. Definitely Donald Trump. He may not have said some things that people liked. But he was a much better president than Biden could ever hope to be.

Reply(24)
44
 

Reuters

U.S. politician testifies he met donor through Giuliani at Trump hotel

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A former candidate for Nevada's governorship testified on Friday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani introduced him to Lev Parnas, a onetime Giuliani associate now on trial for alleged campaign finance law violations, who facilitated a contribution to the candidate. Adam Laxalt,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Donald Trump favourite to win 2024 presidential election

Donald Trump has become the favourite to win the election in 2024, as Joe Biden falls behind the former US president and faces challenges with his domestic agenda. Mr Trump, according to betting odds, had been ahead in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024 but had not been on odds for a win in the election.However, recent odds byBetfair Exchange found Mr Trump is now 4.8 to win in 2024. Mr Biden, meanwhile, was at 5.1 after falling behind his own vice president, Kamala Harris, in the presidential tie-up. Although neither Mr Trump nor Mr Biden have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

More people will have died from COVID under Biden than Trump

According to Johns Hopkins University’s data on COVID-19 deaths, since Jan. 1, there have been approximately 353,000 deaths from the pandemic. This is about a thousand more COVID-19 deaths than in all of 2020. That is to say, more people have died from COVID-19 under President Joe Biden than under...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
talesbuzz.com

George Clooney slams Trump, shuts down presidency rumors

George Clooney will never be leader of the free world. The “Ocean’s Eleven” star has finally shut down long-standing speculation that he might one day run for president, saying he “actually wants to have a nice life” instead. The 60-year-old actor made the declaration during an interview with BBC on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

George Clooney Knows What He Wants

Every once in a while, one must ask, “What am I doing here? What’s the point?” It can hit completely out of the blue, like on a nice fall day, when you’ve resolved to get your life together because fall seems like a good time to do that. Sometimes it happens despite or because you’re at, say, a Dave & Buster’s. What am I doing here? What’s the point? Still other times, it happens in quiet moments when you’re, I don’t know, peeling potatoes. This is why it’s always good to listen to podcasts while you peel potatoes, so those kinds of questions can’t intrude.
BEAUTY & FASHION
nickiswift.com

Is George Clooney Ever Going To Run For A Political Office?

Will George Clooney ever run for office? It wouldn't be too far-fetched, as quite a few Hollywood stars have pursued a career in politics, including Ronald Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Fred Thompson. Clooney, in particular, has always been vocal about his political stance. For example, he endorsed Barack Obama in 2006, as well as Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

