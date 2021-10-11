CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Implementing Zero-Trust in an ICS environment

By Sachin Shah
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore and more, threat actors have their eye on Industrial Control Systems (ICS), as their value and importance to everyday life and human safety makes them an attractive target to someone looking to exploit vulnerable networks. Unfortunately, the reality is that these are often left insufficiently secured and vulnerable to a breach. With the past shift to remote working and the current transition back to ‘typical’ working life, organizations have embraced the cloud and digital transformation while looking to implement a hybrid work model. This drastically increases the attack surface and highlights the importance of protecting ICS environments. One way to ensure protection and reduce the attack surface along with the risk of breach is implementing a Zero Trust model.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Remote Access#Enterprise Systems#Identity Theft
