Sika proposes the election of Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder to the Board of Directors

The NEOPLAN Cityliner N 116 came onto the market 50 years ago. It proved to be the forerunner of today’s high-decker coach segment. To mark this anniversary, there is now a “Platin” special edition with a legendary role model – and now it’s also an award winner. That’s because the new NEOPLAN Cityliner Platin edition has received the prestigious “Coach of the Year 2022” award. The prize was presented to Andreas Tostmann, CEO of MAN Truck & Bus, and Rudi Kuchta, Head of Business Unit Bus at MAN Truck & Bus, by jury president Tom Terjesen in Munich. The 22 European trade journalists were particularly impressed by the overall concept of the coach, which boasts economical driver operation characteristics and a distinctive design as well as offering a high level of comfort for the driver and passengers and innovative safety systems. The “Coach of the Year” award has now been going for three decades and is regarded as the most important international prize in the coach market.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO