Orange County, NY

Orange County to hold hazmat and pharmaceutical collections in Newburgh

Mid-Hudson News Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOSHEN – Orange County will hold a hazardous waste collection event for businesses, municipalities, school districts, and farms by appointment only on Friday, November 5 and household hazardous waste and Operation Safe Scripts Pharmaceutical Collections for Orange County residents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 6 at Delano Hitch Recreation Center in Newburgh, located at 401 Washington Avenue.

midhudsonnews.com

