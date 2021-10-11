Orange County to hold hazmat and pharmaceutical collections in Newburgh
GOSHEN – Orange County will hold a hazardous waste collection event for businesses, municipalities, school districts, and farms by appointment only on Friday, November 5 and household hazardous waste and Operation Safe Scripts Pharmaceutical Collections for Orange County residents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 6 at Delano Hitch Recreation Center in Newburgh, located at 401 Washington Avenue.midhudsonnews.com
