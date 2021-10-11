What It Takes For Filipino Food To Finally Have A Seat At The Table

Chef Philip Esteban is helping raise Filipino cuisine to the forefront of San Diego’s culinary scene, while also working with friends to run a nonprofit called Open Gym that provides meals, community programs and resources to underserved communities. Esteban works as a board member for A Reason to Survive, a nonprofit creative program providing an outlet for underprivileged youth, and also serves on the Filipino Advisory Board for the mayor of National City. An initiative he’s actively working to push is the creation of a Filipino Cultural Center in his hometown of National City, known as San Diego’s Filipino Town, where visitors can celebrate food culture. His current culinary projects include White Rice, Weapon Ramen and Craft Meals Catering, with a culinary shop and bookstore Wordsmith coming soon.