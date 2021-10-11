Dry and warm weather continues but a cold front is on the way!

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Dry weather and slightly above average temperatures will continue today with increasing clouds. This pattern will likely persist through the rest of the week with a slight warm up to the upper 80s by the middle to end of the week.

A dynamic system will bring the chance for severe weather to the northern and central plains by Tuesday, this same system will change a few things in our forecast by the weekend. While it does modify and the severe weather threat will be no more by the time it reaches our area, we will pick up the chance for a few showers by Saturday as temperatures cool to average. Behind the front drier air and more sun moves back into the forecast, temperatures will feel more like late October with highs in the low to middle 70s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.