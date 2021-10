Fushifaru is a beautiful gem at the heart of the Maldives. The small yet luxurious resort island offers stunning scenery, spacious villas, crystal clear waters, and mouthwatering fare all in one place. We loved the intimate feel of the island where you could easily find your way by foot and the staff would always know your name. The most unique aspect of Fushifaru is their commitment to showcasing Maldivian culture. They are a five star resort which offers all the world class luxuries you would expect but we were able to gain insight to many aspects of the local culture. From Maldivian snacks and dishes to traditional dress, dance, games, and even architecture.

