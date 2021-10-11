CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Braves vs. Brewers: What to expect for Game 3 of the NLDS in Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves return to Truist Park Monday afternoon for game three of their National League Divisional Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Braves were able to win game two in Milwaukee on Saturday, which means they return home tied 1 game each in the best-of-five series.

Game Information:

First Pitch: 1:07 p.m. (game on TBS, 680 The Fan radio)

Pitchers: Ian Anderson, Braves vs. Freddy Peralta, Brewers

Tickets: Game is sold out

Weather: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said to expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 70′s by the time we get to the first pitch. Temperatures should stay in the upper 70′s to around 80 degrees during the game.

Series recap: The first two games of the series have been marked by strong starting pitching with some clutch hitting late in the game.

Milwaukee won game one 2-1 on the strength of a Rowdy Tellez homerun in the seventh inning after Charlie Morton had shut the Brewers out for the first six innings of the game. The Braves were only able to generate one run of Milwaukee pitching and that came from a Joc Pederson’s pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning.

Game two featured an outstanding performance from Braves starting pitcher Max Fried who threw six shutout innings and the bullpen who finished up without allowing a run. The Braves won 3-0 on the strength of a 2-run, third inning and a sixth inning homerun from Austin Riley.

Game 3 Preview: Expect another close game Monday as the pitchers have had the upper hand so far. Anderson has steadily improved since returning from the injured list in late August. He’s given up two runs or fewer in three of his last four starts, all wins for the Braves. Anderson finished the season 9-5 with a 3.58 ERA.

Freddy Peralta’s last start came two weeks ago vs. the New York Mets. Peralta lasted just over five innings and gave up four runs. He finished the season with a 10-5 record and a 2.81 ERA.

For the Braves, Austin Riley has picked up right where he left off in the regular season. Riley is three for eight with a homerun in the first two games.

Milwaukee has struggled on offense. Tellez’s homerun produced their only two runs in the first two games. They’re hoping at least one more player can step things up in game three.

Game four will be Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. First pitch for Tuesday’s game is expected to start at 5:07 p.m.

The Braves said tickets for Tuesday’s game are still available, check the Braves website for availability.

