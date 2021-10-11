CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbnb CEO warns Big Tech

By Mike Allen
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told me in an interview for "Axios on HBO" that the biggest risk to Big Tech is that "the world is rooting against them." Driving the news: "They don't think they have society's interest in their favor," said Chesky, whose unicorn startup is based in San Francisco.

