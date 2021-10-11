CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, TN

Cara Nichole Sauvage, 35

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 5 days ago

Cara Nichole Sauvage, born October 5th, 1986, and ascended to Heaven 35 years later on October 5th, 2021. If you knew Cara, you knew vibrance. From childhood, Cara always had an eye for flare and could pull off anything she set her mind on. While achieving her associate’s degree, she studied abroad in Greece. During this time of her life, she found herself combining her natural love and talent for art and cosmetics. Throughout her life, she has lived in Kingston and Knoxville TN, along with Charleston, South Carolina. Cara had a broad, open, tolerant loving heart and mind which allowed her to have so many amazing friends and unique experiences in her life no matter where she lived. Along with her associate’s degree, Cara also achieved her certification as a personal trainer through the National Academy of Sports Medicine. She taught many people strength and self-love, which was something she desired for everyone to possess.

www.wyshradio.com

