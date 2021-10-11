CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamond Dogs post another exhibition win

By Christopher Lakos, UGA Sports Communications
 5 days ago
foley field (Steffenie Burns)

Georgia defeated Western Carolina 29-4 in a planned 16-inning scrimmage Sunday in front of a crowd of 350 at Foley Field.

The Catamounts struck first in the third inning, taking advantage of four walks, a bloop single and a ground out to take a 2-0 lead. Daniel Walsh and Drew Needham registered RBI for WCU. After that, it was all Georgia as they blanked the Catamounts for the next 12 innings while tallying 25 runs. In the 16th, WCU got a two-run home run from Walsh that cut Georgia’s lead to 25-4. The Bulldogs would score four more runs in their last at bat of the day for the final.

Georgia began its scoring with a pair of runs in the third. Senior Cory Acton picked up an RBI on a groundout and graduate Cole Tate tied the game with a two-out, run-scoring double.

In the fourth, graduate Chaney Rogers gave the Bulldogs a 4-2 lead with a two-run single. Acton followed with an RBI-double to make it 5-2. The Bulldogs started the inning with senior Josh McAllister getting hit by a pitch and senior Garrett Blaylock drawing his second walk. Sophomore Fernando Gonzalez moved them both into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt.

In the fifth, Bulldog sophomore Garrett Spikes smashed a three-run home run over the scoreboard in right field for an 8-2 advantage. Georgia broke open the game in the sixth, scoring seven runs on three hits and four walks. The big blast came from graduate Connor Tate, who smashed a grand slam, launching the ball 424 feet to the parking lot in left field. Then, McAllister followed with a solo shot off the batter’s eye to cap the outburst as the Bulldogs built a 15-2 advantage. Georgia added four more runs in the seventh including a two-run double by Cole Tate for a 19-2 lead. In the eighth, freshman Charlie Condon made it 20-2 with a two-out RBI-single.

In the ninth, sophomore Parks Harber’s run-scoring double brought Cole Tate home for a 21-2 lead. Freshman Dylan Taylor’s two-out, two-strike, two-run single in the 10th put the Bulldogs in front 23-2. Sophomore Josh Stinson scored on a wild pitch for a 24-2 advantage in the 13th. Taylor added a two-out, RBI-double in the 15th to make it 25-2. In the 16th, Condon’s RBI-single pushed the lead to 26-4. A fielder’s choice by freshman Garrett Madliak led to an RBI followed by a throwing error made the score 28-4. Stinson collected the final RBI of the day on a groundout.

Georgia employed 11 pitchers on the day with sophomores Liam Sullivan and Jaden Woods each registering four strikeouts in two scoreless innings. Here’s how all the Bulldog pitchers fared:

Jonathan Cannon: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Dylan Ross: 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

Bryce Melear: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K and the victory

Jaden Woods: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Nolan Crisp: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Liam Sullivan: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4K

Coleman Willis: 2 IP, 1H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2K

Collin Caldwell: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Jake Poindexter: 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Will Pearson: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Max DeJong: 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2K

Georgia will conclude fall workouts with an exhibition against the University of Florida on Oct. 29 in Jacksonville. First pitch at 121 Financial Ballpark (home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) will be at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the Florida exhibition are $15 and can be purchased online via Ticketmaster at this link: https://gado.gs/7kd

For information on 2022 Georgia baseball season or single game tickets click or call (706) 542-1231 extension 1.

©2021 Cox Media Group

