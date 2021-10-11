CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Georgia football is and isn’t impacted by the Alabama loss, No. 1 ranking

By Connor Riley
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago

As much as you may want to roll your eyes when you hear Kirby Smart spout off the cliches about being elite and playing to a standard, there is a point that Smart makes. It’s why Georgia is particularly well suited to handle being the No. 1 team in the country.

In many regards, the Bulldogs were already that. Georgia has physically dominated every team it has played so far this season. Through six games, the Bulldogs have given up just 33 total points. Entering the week, the Bulldogs were the only team to rank in the Top-10 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. If you’re into point spreads, Georgia is 5-1 on the season now against the spread.

