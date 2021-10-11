Source: Sixers, Rich Paul in talks to bring Ben Simmons back as soon as this week
Rich Paul, Ben Simmons’ agent at Klutch Sports, and the 76ers are having discussions about bringing Simmons back to Philadelphia, a league source has confirmed. The disgruntled point guard has been a no-show this season after telling Sixers brass in August that he wanted to be traded. A source said Paul and the Sixers have had discussions all weekend. He could return as early as this week.www.newsobserver.com
Comments / 0