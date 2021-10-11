CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: Sixers, Rich Paul in talks to bring Ben Simmons back as soon as this week

By KEITH POMPEY
Raleigh News & Observer
 5 days ago

Rich Paul, Ben Simmons’ agent at Klutch Sports, and the 76ers are having discussions about bringing Simmons back to Philadelphia, a league source has confirmed. The disgruntled point guard has been a no-show this season after telling Sixers brass in August that he wanted to be traded. A source said Paul and the Sixers have had discussions all weekend. He could return as early as this week.

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Doc Rivers cursed out Ben Simmons’ agent Rich Paul

Ben Simmons spoke with Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey this week for the first time all offseason. Prior to that, the only communication Simmons had with the team was through his agent, Rich Paul. As you might expect, some of those conversations did not go smoothly.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Pistons-Sixers Trade Is Centered Around Ben Simmons

As we inch closer to the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, we also inch closer to a possible Ben Simmons trade. For what seems like forever now, the 76ers have been looking to trade Simmons, but they have been unable to find a deal that is favorable to them.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Rich Paul Tried To Help The 76ers Get 5 Players Back For Ben Simmons, But Their Demands Were Too High

The Ben Simmons saga has been quite a whirlwind for all parties involved. Ben Simmons hasn't shown up to camp thus far, and it is likely that he won't put on a Sixers uniform again. That has hurt his trade value, which makes his exit from Philadelphia more difficult. On the other hand, the 76ers have been getting offers for Ben Simmons, but they have held firm on their demands thus far, even asking for extravagant trade packages.
NBA
ClutchPoints

5 things happening in favor of Sixers’ Ben Simmons

Ever since the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Ben Simmons has been swarmed by critics. Although Simmons is still a star, things haven’t gone smoothly for him as of late. The postseason saw him register the most dismal performance of his career. Simmons registered a historically bad 34.2% mark on free throws, which is the worst in NBA history. Furthermore, the Philadelphia 76ers suffered an early playoff exit against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Famous Sixers fan surprisingly defends Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has gotten the whole city of Philadelphia to turn on him … except for at least one celebrity 76ers fan. Famous comedian Kevin Hart guested this week on SHOWTIME’s “All the Smoke” podcast. During the episode, Hart gave thoughts on the Simmons situation and surprisingly defended the disgruntled Sixers star.
NBA
CBS Philly

‘Get Him Out Of Here’: Sixers Fans React To Ben Simmons Showing Back Up To Philadelphia After Holdout

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looks like Ben Simmons is ready to play nice with the Sixers. The All-Star guard is reportedly in Philadelphia, ready to join the team. Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has arrived in Philadelphia and took a Covid-19 test — as required by NBA protocol, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 12, 2021 But Simmons’ arrival was apparently a big surprise to the team. Sources tell Eyewitness News, the Sixers didn’t even know he was back in Philly until Monday night when he showed up for a COVID test. Fans at Monday’s preseason game had no problem speaking their mind about...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Sixers Reportedly Withholding Advance Payment For Ben Simmons

The terms of Ben Simmons‘ contract with the Sixers call for him to receive 25% of his $33MM salary for the 2021/22 season on October 1, after he received the first 25% on July 1. However, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the 76ers don’t intend to give Simmons that advance payment of roughly $8.25MM on Friday.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To Sacramento

There has been some progress made in the stalemate between the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. Simmons has begun the process of reporting to the team, which will bring one act of the saga to an end. While it is a step in the right direction, there is...
NBA
FanSided

Sixers: 3 possible Ben Simmons trades with Pacers

The Ben Simmons saga pushes on, with the two sides now publicly at odds. The Sixers have withheld $8.25 million in salary, with future fines still on the table. Whispers of a Simmons return have surfaced, but in the end, a prolonged holdouts feels inevitable. That is, unless a trade occurs.
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons in Holdout for 'Long Haul'

Back in August, key members of the Sixers met with Ben Simmons and his representatives in Los Angeles to discuss his future in Philadelphia. Considering the Sixers had yet to honor Simmons' post-season trade request, they went with a presentation to convince the three-time All-Star to return to Philadelphia for next season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Pacers a 'sleeper team' to acquire Sixers' Ben Simmons?

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to commit to trading Ben Simmons, so it’s tough to determine which teams have a realistic chance of landing him. One, however, might have a better chance than the chatter would indicate. In an appearance on “The Jump” Friday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggested that the...
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons Trade Talks 'Nearly Dead' as Season Approaches

When it became official the Sixers were shopping Ben Simmons in the trade market, it seemed there was only a matter of time before the three-time All-Star got moved. Considering he's cracked the All-Star team three out of the four years he's played and is now recognized as one of the NBA's best defenders, Simmons indeed has teams interested in what he brings to the table.
NBA
fastphillysports.com

WELCOME TO THE FINAL DAYS OF BEN SIMMONS AS A SIXER!

The Sixers relationship with crybaby holdout Ben Simmons is entering its final days. I mean, really, how much more garbage can we consume about an overpaid, overrated player who won’t even look at the basket and is throwing a temper tantrum by not showing up for Sixers training camp in Camden?
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Marcus Hayes: Ben Simmons comes crawling back to the Sixers to save money, if not face

It turns out the only thing Ben Simmons is more scared of than shooting is losing money. If he had a tail, it would be curled tightly between his legs. Reports say he’s begging to come home, if only for a little while, as his fines exceed $1 million. One league source hinted that the NBA, faced with a dire precedent, might have gotten involved.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers 'Unmoved' by Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert in Ben Simmons Trade Talks

The Sixers have talked shop with several teams since their starting point guard Ben Simmons requested a trade back in the summertime. Early on, the Indiana Pacers were reportedly in the mix as they were willing to ship out Malcolm Brogdon as a headliner in a package for Simmons. As expected, the Sixers declined.
NBA
FanSided

Sixers seem intent on keeping Ben Simmons… for now

A new report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania has further illuminated the Ben Simmons situation. With the regular season less than two weeks away, the Sixers clearly hope for Simmons to report. That said, the situation is relentlessly murky, with no clear resolution in sight. Ben Simmons has already experienced...
NBA

