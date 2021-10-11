CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming back to our city: ESPN GameDay returns to Athens

For the second time in three weeks, ESPN is bringing its College GameDay football pre-game show to Athens: the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will host number 11 Kentucky in a game that kicks at 3:30 Saturday afternoon, with national television on CBS. It’s the first time since 2008 the Dogs have been ranked number one in the country; it’s the latest since 1982 Georgia has been the top ranked team this late in the season.

From Claude Felton, UGA Sports Communications...

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot and SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville meet in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 16, for Week 7 to preview the showdown of undefeated SEC teams –Kentucky Wildcats (6-0) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (6-0). College GameDay will be located in Myers Quad from 9 a.m. – noon ET on ESPN, while SEC Nation will originate from the Special Collections Library from 10 a.m. – noon on SEC Network.

This is just the third time that GameDay and SEC Nation are visiting the same location in the regular season, following LSU vs. Alabama in Tuscaloosa in 2019 and Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville in 2018.

Rece Davis hosts College GameDay, the 12-time Emmy Award-winning show, with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and former Georgia All-American David Pollack, research producer and sports betting analyst Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, and reporters Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski.

This is the second visit to Athens in the past three weeks for GameDay. On Oct. 2, the show originated from Meyers Quad before the Bulldogs’ top-10 matchup against Arkansas. This is GameDay’s seventh visit all-time to Athens.

Laura Rutledge hosts SEC Nation, her fifth season in the host’s chair and her sixth on the show overall, joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.

Additionally, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper will be live on Saturday morning from 9-10 a.m. on SEC Network, as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. Marty & McGee will be live on the road with SEC Nation every Saturday this fall.

The Special Collections Library will also be home to The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville, with #FinebaumFriday live from 3-7 p.m. ET.

