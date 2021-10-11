CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Archuleta County, CO

Freeze Warning issued for Animas River Basin, Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 03:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-11 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Central Colorado River Basin; Central Yampa River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; San Juan River Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin, San Juan River Basin, Central Yampa River Basin and Central Colorado River Basin. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Moffat County, CO
County
Dolores County, CO
County
La Plata County, CO
County
Archuleta County, CO
County
Eagle County, CO
County
Garfield County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Yampa, CO
County
Rio Blanco County, CO
County
Montezuma County, CO
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Animas River#River Basin#Yampa River
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy