Former Regent gets 8-year prison sentence

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
C. Dean Alford

Dean Alford, a former member of the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, has pleaded guilty to racketeering and has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Alford resigned from the Board of Regents in 2019.

From WSB TV…

A former member of Georgia’s influential Board of Regents has agreed to a consent judgment that he violated federal anti-fraud laws by running a Ponzi scheme that bilked at least 100 investors out of about $23 million, federal officials said this week.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Dean Alford late Thursday with three counts of violating the federal Securities Act. State officials charged Alford in October with fraud and other charges concerning similar allegations.

Alford, who lives in Conyers, sold promissory notes to investors – primarily Indian-American professionals in the Columbus area – and guaranteed he would provide high annual rates of return, SEC officials said. However, Alford’s company, Allied Energy Services, was struggling and he could not repay his investors. Alford used the money he raised to make interest payments to earlier investors and for personal expenses, such as building a multi-million dollar home, the SEC said.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

