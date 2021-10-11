Early morning storms with big changes ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend with sunny albeit hot weather! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking early morning showers and storms pushing through the region thanks to a cold front moving through. There was widespread severe weather just to the west of the ArkLaTex overnight, but these storms are weakening and will continue to do so throughout the morning. More wet weather is possible on Tuesday in the form of scattered showers and storms, and a secondary cold front is on the way Thursday and Friday. Its this second front that could bring major changes to our temperatures and humidity once we hit the weekend.