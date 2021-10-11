CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: Sixers, Rich Paul in talks to bring Ben Simmons back as soon as this week

By KEITH POMPEY
Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

Rich Paul, Ben Simmons’ agent at Klutch Sports, and the 76ers are having discussions about bringing Simmons back to Philadelphia, a league source has confirmed. The disgruntled point guard has been a no-show this season after telling Sixers brass in August that he wanted to be traded. A source said Paul and the Sixers have had discussions all weekend. He could return as early as this week.

