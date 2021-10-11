NFL insider breaks down the ‘hapless’ Jets following loss to Falcons in London

Four Jets players to watch when the Green & White play their second game in franchise history in London, against the host Atlanta Falcons on Sunday:. QB Zach Wilson — Not to lay too much pressure on the rookie's shoulder pads, but he and his receivers are coming off their best game of the season vs. the Titans, just in time to face the Falcons pass defense, which is last in the NFL in opponents' passer rating (121.0), tied for last in TD passes allowed (11) and 27th in opponents' passing accuracy (70.1%). Additionally, the Jets' ground game could use a boost to help the play-action game, and the Falcons' run defense is 22nd in yards allowed/carry. None of these guarantee success for Zach, Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, et al., in North London, but all are good omens for a pass offense that took a big step forward 3,500 miles away in North Jersey one week earlier.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO