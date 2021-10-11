CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennesseans invited to observe day of prayer, fasting

By Brittney Baird
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee has signed a proclamation to dedicate Oct. 11 as a day of prayer and fasting in Tennessee.

The proclamation, signed Oct. 8, 2021, declares Monday as a voluntary day of prayer, humility and fasting for the Volunteer State.

Gov. Lee asks Tennesseans to join him and First Lady Maria to pause to “acknowledge our blessings, seek God’s guidance for our state and ask Him for healing, grace and favor for the days ahead.”

In 2019, Governor Lee said he got the idea after touring the state and learning how people were praying for him. May 2 is the National Day of Prayer, observed across the country.

