Another Chinese real estate developer is struggling to pay its debts

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO