Life after Dead: Cult hit ‘The Evil Dead’ turns 40

Nineteen theaters in Bruce Campbell and Sam Raimi's home state of Michigan will screen 'The Evil Dead' on the breakthrough film's 40th anniversary. Director Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell met in high school in Royal Oak and soon began dreaming and shooting Super 8 movies together. After graduation, the pair were separated when Campbell moved to Kalamazoo to attend Western Michigan University and Raimi became a Spartan in East Lansing. Soon after Raimi dropped out of Michigan State University, they got back together and began working on what would become The Evil Dead film. The best lines are in the sequels, but this is where it all begins with a 1981 breakthrough cult film that spawned two sequels, video games, comics, a television series, and a whole lot of wise-assery.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO