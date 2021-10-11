CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Heterogeneous anthropomorphic phantoms: reimagining SBRT QA for small lung tumours

Physics World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA research collaboration between Dutch radiotherapy clinic Maastro and independent QA specialist CIRS suggests it’s time to rethink best practice regarding the dosimetric verification of stereotactic treatment plans for very small lung tumours. Medical physicists at the Dutch radiation oncology clinic Maastro are on a mission to fast-track continuous improvement...

physicsworld.com

Nature.com

Epigenomic contributions to tumor cell heterogeneity and plasticity

Heterogeneity in brain tumors has been viewed through many lenses—from microscopes and experimental models to ‘omic’ analysis at the tissue and single-cell levels. Two studies now characterize patterns of DNA methylation and gene expression in single cells to reveal epigenomic underpinnings of cellular heterogeneity and plasticity in exquisite detail, including mechanistic insight into cellular transitions between stem-like and differentiated-like states.
CANCER
Physics World

Cold atmospheric plasma eradicates residual cancer cells

Chemotherapy and radiotherapy are standard treatments used after cancer surgery to destroy any residual tumour cells within the surgical cavity or circulating in the body. Such therapies, however, can be associated with adverse effects. Cold atmospheric plasma could provide an alternative anti-cancer tool and is under investigation as a potential postsurgical treatment.
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Our Sense of Smell Gives Us a Startlingly Fast Warning System For Danger

Our sense of smell appears to be exceptionally good – and quick – at warning us of danger, a new study has revealed. Results of two experiments run by researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden indicate the scent-detecting nerves deep inside our nose start processing negative odors the moment they're detected, triggering our body into a more rapid response. Consider this in contrast to our visual and auditory systems, which mail sensory responses into specialized units inside the brain for processing, delaying the time it takes for the body to get up and move. This might come as something of a surprise,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Tumours#Radiation Oncology#Sbrt#Dutch#Cirs#Phys#Maastricht University
towardsdatascience.com

Not Merely Averages: Using Machine Learning to Estimate Heterogeneous Treatment Effects

How does the causal impact of a policy or program vary across individuals?. This blog post provides a practical introduction on how to use generic machine learning inference on heterogeneous treatment effects in experiments as proposed by Chernozhukow, Demirer, Duflo and Férnandez-Val (2020). I wrote this blog post for the statistically minded practitioner who is interested in applying the method in their work. If you want to learn the theory underlying the method, please consult the original paper. The beta version of the GenericML package developed by Welz, Alfons, Demirer and Chernozhukov can be found here, and the code used in this blog post is here.
SCIENCE
CBS Boston

Case Of Rat-Borne Bacterial Disease Identified In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – A bacterial disease primarily spread by rats has been found in Boston. The Boston Public Health Commission confirms one case of human leptospirosis has been detected. An I-Team source says the infected person was found near Mass. Ave and Melnea Cass Boulevard, in the area of a well-known homeless encampment. The health commission has asked health care providers to report any symptoms to help control the spread of the disease.
BOSTON, MA
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Single atom catalysts push the boundaries of heterogeneous catalysis

Single atom catalysts hold the potential to significantly impact the chemical and energy industrial sectors. This editorial introduces the state of the field along with a collection of Articles and Comments that encapsulate the ongoing efforts of the research community in this field. The catalysis community has long utilized inorganic...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

MYH9 is crucial for stem cell-like properties in non-small cell lung cancer by activating mTOR signaling

The fatality rate of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has been high due to the existence of cancer stem cells (CSCs). Non-muscle myosin heavy chain 9 (MYH9) can promote the progression of various tumors, but its effect on the stem cell-like characteristics of lung cancer cells (LCCs) has not been clarified. Our research found that the stemness characteristics of LCCs were significantly enhanced by the overexpression of MYH9, and the knockout of MYH9 had the opposite effects. The in vivo with inhibitor blebbistatin further confirmed the effect of MYH9 on the stem cell-like behavior of LCCs. Furthermore, western blotting showed that the expression level of CSCs markers (CD44, SOX2, Nanog, CD133, and OCT4) was also regulated by MYH9. Mechanistic studies have shown that MYH9 regulates stem cell-like features of LCCs by regulating the mTOR signaling pathway, which was supported by sphere formation experiments after LCCs were treated with inhibitors Rapamycin and CHIR-99021. Importantly, high expression of MYH9 in lung cancer is positively correlated with poor clinical prognosis and is an independent risk factor for patients with NSCLC.
CANCER
TheConversationAU

How a random sampling regime could help detect COVID and highlight infection hotspots

For the detection of community transmission of COVID-19, New Zealand currently relies on contact tracing, testing of self-selected people with symptoms and those with permission to travel between different alert levels, and surveillance testing of staff at businesses permitted to operate in higher alert levels. Surveillance testing has picked up cases before they knew they were contacts of another infected person. But people who are only tested after they feel unwell may have already passed the virus on to several others. Others who have COVID-19 may not display symptoms. As a supplement to current testing, we suggest a sound, properly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Physics World

Stacking order in a 2D magnet produces Dirac magnons

Three years ago, an international team of researchers observed something unexpected in a sample of chromium triiodide (CrI3): quasiparticles known as magnons appeared to be travelling along its edges, rather than moving through the sample’s bulk. This observation suggested that this two-dimensional layered magnetic material acts as a so-called topological magnon insulator – an unusual property with important applications in the field of dissipationless spintronics. But though the result sparked a flurry of interest in CrI3, the question of why the material behaves in this way remained unresolved.
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

Bad Smells: An Early Warning System for the Brain

The ability to detect and react to the smell of a potential threat is a precondition of our and other mammals’ survival. Using a novel technique, researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have been able to study what happens in the brain when the central nervous system judges a smell to represent danger. The study, which is published in PNAS, indicates that negative smells associated with unpleasantness or unease are processed earlier than positive smells and trigger a physical avoidance response.
SCIENCE
dailynewsen.com

Swiss scientists find an effective antibody against all Variants of Covid

Scientists from the University Hospital of Lausanne and the Federal Polytechnic School of that Swiss city (EPFL) today announced the discovery of a monoclonal antibody capable of neutralizing all the variants of COVID-19, including the Delta. The scientific finding, published in the specialized magazine "Cell Reports", has been achieved by...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

