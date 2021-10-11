5 ways coming out helped me build my dream career

That’s a mere eight years away, yet the way these young professionals are already interacting with employers is going to change the workplace even more quickly. Handshake, the platform that connects students and employers, surveyed over 1,200 alumni and soon-to-be graduates as well as analyzed more than 2 million connections this year. The research reveals that this group is approaching networking and job seeking much more virtually than ever before—a trend that the company says has been kicked into high gear by the pandemic. COVID-19 notwithstanding, Gen Z is not only optimistic but quite ready to toss out the playbook and write their own ticket to career opportunity.

