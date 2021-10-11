CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Overton County, TN

Silver Alert issued for missing Overton County woman

By Brittney Baird
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOUBW_0cNV4MRM00

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old woman missing from Overton County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Freeda Porter was last seen in Livingston and could be driving a green Kia Sorento with Tennessee license plate 0G28F3. There is no known direction of travel.

Juvenile charged with making terrorist threat after Brindlee Mountain HS bomb scare

Porter is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 152 pounds with silver hair and blue eyes.

The TBI reporter Porter has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Overton County Sheriff’s Office at 931-403-0095 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overton County, TN
Crime & Safety
Livingston, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Overton County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Livingston, TN
County
Overton County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Silver Alert#Wkrn#Tbi#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

1K+
Followers
448
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy