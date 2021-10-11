Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening for strong winds, low relative humidity, dry fuels, and lightning for Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, and 237, which includes El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas, and Baca Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, DRY FUELS, AND LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226...227...228 229...230...231...232...233...234...235...236 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 226...227...228...229 230...231...232...233...234...235...236 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 60s. * Lightning...There will be the potential for fast-moving thunderstorms, producing limited precipitation amounts, to result in lightning-induced wildfire ignitions. Strong winds enhanced by the storms could result in rapid spread of fires. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread and growth. An abrupt wind shift to a west-southwesterly to westerly direction is forecast to overspread the plains from west to east during the early evening hours of Tuesday, which could re-direct any ongoing fire spread.