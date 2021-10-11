CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life after Dead: Cult hit ‘The Evil Dead’ turns 40

By ADAM GRAHAM
CharlotteObserver.com
 5 days ago

DETROIT — It was autumn 1979 when Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell and a small group of Detroit friends headed off to the woods in Tennessee to make a horror movie. Two years later, their low-budget, high-splatter romp “The Evil Dead” changed their lives forever and won a cult of fans that is still growing today.

www.charlotteobserver.com

103.3 WKFR

‘The Evil Dead’ Makes 40 Years of Fear- See It One Night Only

Nineteen theaters in Bruce Campbell and Sam Raimi's home state of Michigan will screen 'The Evil Dead' on the breakthrough film's 40th anniversary. Director Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell met in high school in Royal Oak and soon began dreaming and shooting Super 8 movies together. After graduation, the pair were separated when Campbell moved to Kalamazoo to attend Western Michigan University and Raimi became a Spartan in East Lansing. Soon after Raimi dropped out of Michigan State University, they got back together and began working on what would become The Evil Dead film. The best lines are in the sequels, but this is where it all begins with a 1981 breakthrough cult film that spawned two sequels, video games, comics, a television series, and a whole lot of wise-assery.
MICHIGAN STATE
Z94

Evil Dead the Musical is Coming to the Trail of Fear in Lawton

If you haven't heard the news yet Evil Dead the Musical is coming to Lawton, Fort Sill to the Trail of Fear on select dates throughout the month of October. Being a HUGE FAN of Bruce Cambell and the Evil Dead franchise I've always wanted to see it and now I'll finally get my chance. Evil Dead the Musical takes elements from Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness and mixes them all together for what's been called one of the funniest, craziest, and bloodiest musical experiences in the history of musicals.
LAWTON, OK
ETOnline.com

'Evil Dead' at 40: How Stephen King Helped Turn Sam Raimi's Haunted Woods Tale Into Horror Classic (Flashback)

Independent movies can flop and flourish with their initial response from critics, but The Evil Dead received an endorsement from Stephen King that transcended the average film review. Shortly following the debut of Sam Raimi’s cult classic in 1981, the “Master of Horror” helped the low-budget haunted woods tale breakthrough to mainstream success and later become an iconic cinema franchise.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

The Evil Dead Is 40 and Better than Ever, Baby

It seems strange that Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead was rated X when it came out in 1981 (it’s now NC-17 in accordance with the MPAA’s current, very scientific ratings system). It’s certainly loaded with some truly vile and vicious gore, gnarly effects and yes, sexual assault by trees, but on the other hand, every last film fan of a certain age and anarchic disposition has seen it. How did it freak out the moral guardians so hard?
MOVIES
Tennessee State
stpetecatalyst.com

Stageworks goes full Halloween with ‘Evil Dead The Musical’

Tampa’s Stageworks Theatre has just one thing in common with SeaWorld Orlando. While kids have delighted for decades in the sheets of salty water flung from SeaWorld’s orca presentations into the first rows of seats, at Stageworks, the experience is a little … different. The liquid being splashed is blood.
TAMPA, FL
gannonknight.com

’Evil Dead’ serves as Schuster Theatre debut

Schuster Theatre is taking a different approach with its musical this year. “Evil Dead: The Musical” is a comedic thriller about a group of college students. They stay in a cabin in the woods and during that stay they awaken an evil force that possesses them and turns them into demons. Ash, the main character, is equipped with weapons to kill the demons and save the day.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Review: ‘Halloween Kills’ is a gruesome mess

The poor folks of Haddonfield, Illinois are having the worst and longest Halloween ever. It seems one movie wasn’t enough to contain Michael Myers’ 40th anniversary rampage. “ Halloween Kills ” picks up at the moment David Gordon Green’s 2018 “Halloween” ended. Deputy Frank Hawkins (Will Patton) is bleeding out from a neck wound. Michael Myers is burning in a basement and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode is riding in the back of a pickup truck to the hospital with her guts literally spilling out alongside her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). The big problem...
MOVIES
Bruce Campbell
Sam Raimi
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
James Logie

6 of the Most Famous Celebrities From Columbus, OH

Columbus is a city that offers a lot to many people. Many people have called the city home over the years, including some pretty famous ones. There is a decently long list to go through, but this will just be a quick look at some of the famous people who have called the city home at some point.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Cult#The Evil Dead#Feature Film#Long Shots#Detroit#Super 8
Twin Falls Times-News

'Evil Dead the Musical' continues at Orpheum with gory, campy horror fun

TWIN FALLS — A blood-soaked R-rated musical takes the stage again this weekend just in time for spooky, gruesome fun. “Evil Dead the Musical” combines elements of cult classic films “The Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead 2,” and “Army of Darkness” and combines them into one of the craziest theatrical experiences of all time.
TWIN FALLS, ID
1077 WRKR

K102.5

107.3 PopCrush

